Robert Downey Jr has confirmed his return in ‘Avengers 4’

Iron Man is BACK!

Robert Downey Jr has officially confirmed that he’s returning for Avengers 4, after sharing a photo from the set of the upcoming superhero epic.

The Iron Man actor will next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, the third instalment of the Marvel team-up, which is due for release in May next year.

But while his return for the 2019 follow up was largely anticipated, Downey Jr has now confirmed it for the first time.

New flick, new short chair. #lumbarsupport #marvel #bts A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Oct 27, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Posting on Instagram, the actor shared a photo of his very own director’s chair, alongside that of Ant Man (Paul Rudd), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain America (Chris Evans).

“New flick, new short chair. #lumbarsupport #marvel #bts”, Downey Jr captioned the snap.

Filming on the superhero epic began back in August, with the film marking the tenth and final part of Marvel’s phase three.

The landmark moment was marked by directors Joe and Anthony Russo with a cryptic photo of a gloved hand.

Avengers 4 is due for release in on April 26, 2019 in the UK and May 3, 2019 in the US. Before that, Avengers: Infinity War will be in cinemas on April 27, 2018 in the UK and on May 4, 2018 in the US.

Earlier this year, Joe Russo also teased that said Infinity War could be the longest Marvel film yet.