Robert Downey Jr. confirms two major characters for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Robert Downey Jr. has confirmed that Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau will appear in the forthcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

Paltrow, who plays his love interest Pepper, and Favreau who appears as Happy Hogan in the Iron Man films and more recently Spider-Man: Homecoming, will feature alongside the Avengers and the Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Downey Jr. took to Instagram to confirm the two actors will be appearing in the forthcoming movie.

The post showed the three actors together with the caption: ”Infinity Trinity… #infinitywar and street crad @jimmy_rich represent @marvelstudios and @therealstanlee… (sic)”

The movie will see the Avengers, the Guardians Of The Galaxy joining forces with Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel in order to take on Thanos played by Josh Brolin.

It is is due for release on April 27, 2018 in the UK and on May 4, 2018 in the US.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that work has already begun on on Avengers 4.

The movie will be the 22nd instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the tenth and final part of phase three.

Avengers 4 is due for release in on April 26, 2019 in the UK and May 3, 2019 in the US.

Earlier this year, Joe Russo said Infinity War could be the longest Marvel film yet with the movie likely to end up being in the “two-and-a-half hour plus range.”

“The current cut is over two-and-a-half [hours],” he said. “Most of it’s a movie you could show, but there’s still a lot of work left to be done. I still have a couple of scenes that we haven’t finished from Avengers 3 that I’m shooting in the next few months with my brother, and it’s certainly gonna be a film that lives in the two-and-a-half-hour, two-and-a-half-hour plus range.

“It’s a culmination event,” he continued. “We’ve gotta take 10 years of storytelling in this Marvel narrative experiment that’s been going on since Iron Man, and we have to take all these disparate tones, disparate themes, motivations, and we have to pull them together in a unified narrative and write the final chapters of the book. There’s no way you could do that with all these characters in under that running length.”