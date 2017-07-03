"It's like a glove that fits so well".

Robert Downey Jr. has opened about on his future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and says he’ll stop playing Iron Man before it becomes ’embarrassing’.

The actor, who has portrayed Tony Stark since 2008, said: “It’s this cyclical thing. I could have said when the first Avengers came out: ‘It’s never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop’.

“But to me, it’s always about people and opportunities, like the Russos [Joe and Anthony, directors of Avengers: Infinity War], who I adore.

“Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU Movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go to do it one more time.

“I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr will be next seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, reprising the role of Tony Stark alongside Tom Holland’s teenage webslinger.

He has also signed up to appear as Doctor Dolittle in a forthcoming adaptation of the Hugh Lofting character, with Stephen Gaghan on directing duties.