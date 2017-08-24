Robert Downey Jr says scam artists are posing as him online

He told fans on Twitter: "Some want to take advantage of our little community, so let's have each other's backs"

Robert Downey Jr has warned fans not to fall foul of a scam which is impersonating the actor online and asking for ‘donations’.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The Iron Man actor took to Twitter to address his followers about the scam, warning that there are “one or more” online scammers who have been privately messaging fans pretending to be the star.

“It has come to my attention that one or more scam artists have taken to impersonating me online and asking some of you via private message or chat for ‘donations’ for various ’causes,’” Downey wrote.

“Just wanted to let you all know that if you encounter someone on a chat platform claiming to be me, they are lying. I will never ever communicate via private chat platforms, and I would never ask individual fans for money for any reason.”

See Downey Jr’s full statement below.

Fans may have fallen for the scam due to Downey Jr’s public partnership with Omaze, which he genuinely uses to encourage people to donate to good causes in exchange for opportunities to win prizes – such as visits to movie sets or tickets to his film premieres.

Yesterday (August 23), Downey Jr confirmed two major characters for Avengers: Infinity War.