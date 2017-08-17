Robert Pattinson responds to Donald Trump’s tweets about his relationship with Kristen Stewart

In 2012, Trump posted a series of tweets about how Pattinson 'should not take back' Stewart

Robert Pattinson has responded to tweets that Donald Trump once posted about his relationship with Kristen Stewart.

Five years before becoming President of the United States, Trump sent a series of tweets in 2012 about how Pattinson “should not take back” Stewart after she was photographed cheating on her Twilight co-star.

“She cheated on him like a dog [and] will do it again,” Trump wrote, later adding: “She will cheat again – 100 certain – am I ever wrong?”.

“Everyone is asking me to speak more on Robert & Kristen. I don’t have time except to say ‘Robert, drop her, she cheated on you & will again!’,” he tweeted five days later. The next month, he then chimed in to say: “After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen – she will cheat on him again!”.

See a few of Trump’s tweets beneath.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pattinson said that it is “somewhat surreal” that Trump is now President but that “it didn’t really mean anything”.

Pattinson went on to add: “But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’ It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know – this could be why people get annoyed with me.”

Earlier this year, Stewart responded to Trump’s tweets when she hosted Saturday Night Live. During her SNL opening monologue, Stewart said that her getting back with Pattinson “made Donald Trump go insane”.

“Now I know what you’re thinking, right? That’s so crazy! The president tweeted about you once!” she added. “No, no, no. The president tweeted about me eleven times.”

“I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” she continued. “I think he’s in love with my boyfriend”.

“So yeah, that’s crazy, right? The president is not a huge fan of me,” Stewart went on. “But that is so OK, and Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL and I’m like, so gay dude.”

Watch Stewart’s SNL opening monologue in full above.