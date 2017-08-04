Robert Pattinson refused to perform a sex act on a dog for his new movie

Ironically, the film is called 'Good Time'

Robert Pattinson has revealed that he refused to perform a sex act on a dog for his latest movie, ‘Good Time’.

The ‘Twilight’ star was speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about his latest role, in which he plays a New York criminal fighting to save his little brother.

While the film received a lengthy standing ovation and great acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival, Pattinson said that making the movie wasn’t an entirely comfortable process.

“He thinks he has control over animals and stuff,” said Pattinson. “There’s this one scene we shot where basically a drug dealer bursts into the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.”

The director urged him to “just do it for real man, don’t be a pussy,” while the dog’s trainer suggested he “massage the inside of his thighs” before a fake dog’s penis was used and the scene was eventually cut.

Hailing the film as a ‘career high’ for Pattinson, Variety wrote: “That the film works such social and psychological nuance into what otherwise amounts to a breathless, battering pulp thriller — precision-edited to 100 minutes, though it feels shorter and antsier still — is perhaps the most impressive of its achievements. These restlessly independent auteurs have passed the genre-foray test with flying neon colours, at no cost or compromise to their abrasively humane worldview.

“If you’re going to have a good time in a Safdie brothers film, in other words, it’s got to be on their tense, troubled terms.”

‘Good Time’ hits cinemas on August 17.