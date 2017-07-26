Robert Pattinson reveals why he was nearly fired from ‘Twilight’

Edward Cullen could have been very different.

Robert Pattinson has revealed that he was nearly fired from the Twilight movies because he played it too “brooding”.

The British actor made his name as vampire Edward Cullen in the film franchise based on Stephenie Meyer’s novels, but nearly lost his job while making the first instalment.

“Now, Twilight‘s known to be this very emo thing,” he explained on Howard Stern’s radio show. “That’s what teenage relationships are like. But everyone wanted them happy and having fun. I wanted it brooding.”

“I remember the producers giving me a copy of the book, and every single instance where my character smiled, they’d highlighted. I got a different colour highlighter and highlighted all the times he frowned!” Pattinson added.

Pattinson then revealed that his agents advised him to change the way he was playing Edward. “They were like, ‘You have to do the opposite of what you’re doing now, or you’re going to get fired, today.’ I came back after lunch and I was like [adopts very cheerful voice]: “Hiiiii! I wanna keep my job!'”

Pattinson concluded: “I was probably going a little too miserable, so some kind of compromise was OK.”

The final Twilight film hit cinemas in 2012, but last year it was reported that a new movie could be on its way.