‘Robin Hood’ is set for seven reboots

Margot Robbie was recently announced to star in movie about Maid Marian

Seven Robin Hood movies are currently in production in Hollywood.

Margot Robbie was recently announced to star in a new movie about Maid Marian, but there are six other projects connected with the heroic outlaw.

Along with Marian, there is Lionsgate’s prequel film Robin Hood (previously known as Robin Hood: Origins), which will star Kingsman’s Taron Egerton as the titular hero alongside Jamie Foxx, Jamie Dornan, Ben Mendelsohn and Tim Minchin, Disney’s Nottingham & Hood with writer Brandon Barker working on an adventure film in the vein of Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Warner Bros has its own, untitled Robin Hood project in the works from Aquaman writer Will Beall, and producers Dan Lin (The Lego Movie) and John Zaozirny while DreamWorks’ Merry Men, a “re-imagining” of Robin Hood that was announced all the way back in 2013, is also currently still in production.

Getty

There is also Robin Hood 2058, which is described as a “rogue MI5 agent on a mission to avenge injustice” in a dystopian future London.

Meanwhile, Robin Hood And The Prince Of Aragon is a low-budget “vibrant punk-pop retelling of the mythos”.

Of the seven, the first film set to show the light of day first is expected to be the Lionsgate prequel starring Taron Egerton.

Previous adaptations of Robin Hood include Russell’s Crowe 2010 movie and 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves starring Kevin Costner and the late Alan Rickman.

Meanwhile, Robbie is currently working on I, Tonya, a biopic of notorious American figure skater Tonya Harding.

The actress is also due to reprise her Suicide Squad role in Gotham City Sirens, a film focusing on the famous female characters from the DC universe. Megan Fox has also been linked to the film and director David Ayer has recently dropped a major hint about its villain.

Meanwhile, Robbie was named one of NME‘s People of the Year for 2016. Last month (February) footage of her dancing in a honky-tonk bar in the US went viral.