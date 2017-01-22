The movie crossed the billion dollar mark on its 39th day in cinemas

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has officially made over $1 billion at the global box office, making it one of only four films to do so in 2016.

The feat follows Captain America: Civil War ($1.153 billion), Finding Dory ($1.028 billion) and Zootopia ($1.024). All four films to pass the $ 1 billion mark were created by Disney.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stand alone Star Wars prequel hit $512.2 million in North America and $499.1 million overseas over the weekend, making a total of $1.011 billion at the box office since its release in December last year. It crossed the $1 billion mark on its 39th day in cinemas.

Getty

Earlier this month, Rogue One star Diego Luna shared an ’emotional story’ after being touched by one fan’s experience of seeing the latest Star Wars movie.

Diego, who plays Cassian Andor in the latest instalment of the legendary sci-fi franchise, took to Twitter to share the tale of viewer who took his father to see the movie – and was deeply moved by the actor not abandoning his Mexican roots.

“I took my father to see Rogue One today,” wrote the fan. “I’ve wanted to take him for a while. I wanted my Mexican father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film, speak the way he does. And although I wasn’t sure if it was going to resonate with him, I took him anyway.

“When Diego Luna’s character came onscreen and started speaking, my dad nudged me and said, ‘He has a heavy accent.’ I was like, ‘Yup.’”

Read more: Star Wars Rogue One – the NME review

“When the film was over and we were walking to the car, he turns to me and says, “did you notice that he had an accent?” And I said, “Yeah dad, just like yours.” Then my dad asked me if the film had made a lot of money. I told him it was the second highest grossing film of 2016 despite it only being out for 18 days in 2016 (since new year just came around). He then asked me if people liked the film, I told him that it had a huge following online and great reviews. He then asked me why Diego Luna hadn’t changed his accent and I told him that Diego has openly talked about keeping his accent and how proud he is of it. And my dad was silent for a while and how proud he is of it. And my dad was silent for a while and then he said, “And he was a main character.” And I said, “He was.” And my dad was so happy.”

He added: “As we drove home he started telling me about other Mexican actors that he thinks should be in movies in America. Representation matters.”