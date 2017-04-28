‘Rogue One’ creator is working on another ‘Star Wars’ spin off

John Knoll says he is '75 per cent there'

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story creator John Knoll has revealed that he is working on a new pitch for a spin-off movie.

The pitch could result in a new film joining the anthology series which will see a Han Solo movie released in 2018.

During a Rogue One super session as part of the National Association of Broadcasters Show, Knoll told The Hollywood Reporter: “I have another idea I’ve been tinkering with. It’s maybe 75 percent there. I haven’t pitched it to [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy]. It’s another Star Wars thing…There’s no reason to think Disney is going to stop wanting to make Star Wars movies if there’s quality and there’s interest. It has unlimited potential. It has a huge number of characters, worlds … It’s a massive playground.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Evans recently called the spin-off film a “love letter to Carrie Fisher”.

Fisher, who played the iconic role of Princess Leia – later known as General Organa – passed away on December 27 2016 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest on a flight from London to LA four days earlier.

Discussing the movie, which was released 11 days before the actor’s death, Evans said: “I just feel the whole thing was, to be honest, one big love letter to Carrie. What we’re doing with the entire movie is all building to that one moment [of the Death Star plans being handed to Princess Leia] where we hand the baton to her, to go off and make that film that inspired us all as kids. So it couldn’t have ended better from that point of view.

“It’s just sad – I was always thinking that I would get to meet her and talk to her at some point about it, and I never really met her properly,” he added. “I walked past her once on the set of Episode VII. I was meeting some of the crew, and she walked past me, and I had a little fanboy freakout.”