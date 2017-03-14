Watch ‘Rogue One’ young Princess Leia actress discuss role and Carrie Fisher’s death in first interview

Norwegian actress Ingvild Deila, who portrayed the motion capture image of young Princess Leia in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has given her first interview, in which she discusses landing the role, the death of Carrie Fisher and more.

Deila portrayed the body of young Princess Leia in the Star Wars spin-off, with a computer-generated rendering of Fisher’s face superimposed over that of Deila’s.

On getting the gig, Deila tells YouTuber Jamie Stangroom: “It was a very secretive, non-descript studio feature casting call.

The measurements were quite precise. I had to do a self tape where I talked about anything for three minutes… I had no idea what they were looking for”.

“I realised what was actually happening because I was sent two scenes from a New Hope, when Leia meets Vader for the first time, and the hologram monologue,” she added. “I was like ‘Oh my god is this happening? Those buns are big… I had the hairy buns. And I had plenty of dots all over my face… like an exotic fish. I looked very strange’.”

“I was just thrilled they were going to see how far they could push the effects and CGI,” she said of seeing herself on screen.

Deila went on to describe it as a “huge relief” when Carrie Fisher said she “enjoyed” the effects. Asked whether she would have taken the role had Fisher passed away prior to filming, the actress replied: “It would have been more difficult to say yes. Also it depends whether she’d been informed… If she was against it then I don’t know if I would have said yes. But if she was fine with it, maybe yeah. It’s hard to know… It would have been way more complicated.”

On reprising the role in the future, Deila said: “I would be lying if i said no. It would be great. Really scary at the same time because she’s such an iconic character and I really, really respect and admire Carrie Fisher and who she was. there would be two very big shoes to fill, you could never replace her.”

Meanwhile, the next Star Wars movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Disney boss Bob Iger has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

Read more: Star Wars Episode 8 – The Last Jedi: release date, trailers, cast, and everything we know so far