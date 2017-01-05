Rogue One’s Diego Luna shares ’emotional’ reaction to fan’s ‘Star Wars’ story

'Representation matters'

Rogue One star Diego Luna has shared an ’emotional story’ after being touched by one fan’s experience of seeing the latest Star Wars movie.

Diego, who plays Cassian Andor in the latest instalment of the legendary sci-fi franchise, took to Twitter to share the tale of viewer who took his father to see the movie – and was deeply moved by the actor not abandoning his Mexican roots.

“I took my father to see Rogue One today,” wrote the fan. “I’ve wanted to take him for a while. I wanted my Mexican father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film, speak the way he does. And although I wasn’t sure if it was going to resonate with him, I took him anyway.

“When Diego Luna’s character came onscreen and started speaking, my dad nudged me and said, ‘He has a heavy accent.’ I was like, ‘Yup.’”

“When the film was over and we were walking to the car, he turns to me and says, “did you notice that he had an accent?” And I said, “Yeah dad, just like yours.” Then my dad asked me if the film had made a lot of money. I told him it was the second highest grossing film of 2016 despite it only being out for 18 days in 2016 (since new year just came around). He then asked me if people liked the film, I told him that it had a huge following online and great reviews. He then asked me why Diego Luna hadn’t changed his accent and I told him that Diego has openly talked about keeping his accent and how proud he is of it. And my dad was silent for a while and how proud he is of it. And my dad was silent for a while and then he said, “And he was a main character.” And I said, “He was.” And my dad was so happy.”

He added: “As we drove home he started telling me about other Mexican actors that he thinks should be in movies in America. Representation matters.”

Meanwhile, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Ben Mendelsohn has said an “enormously different” version of the film exists, after Disney asked for a lot of the film’s scenes to be reshot.

A Han Solo spin-off film is also in the works, with Woody Harrelson reportedly in talks to feature.

Fans are also eagerly awaited the next ‘episode’ in the series. After it was revealed that the late Carrie Fisher has a much ‘larger role‘ in the upcoming Star Wars Episode 8, it was also revealed that she’d signed up for Episode 9. Here’s how her death will impact on the future of Star Wars.