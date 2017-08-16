Roman Polanski faces fresh allegations of sexual assault

The Oscar-winning director pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of 13-year-old Samantha Geimer in 1978

Roman Polanski faces fresh accusations of sexual assault after another woman has come forward, claiming he sexually abused her when she was 16.

The Oscar-winning director pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 1978 when 13-year-old Samantha Geimer accused him of drugging her and sexually assaulting her at a party.

Now, a woman who has identified herself only as Robin has said she was “sexually victimised” by Polanski, as Sky News reports.

At an LA news conference, she told reporters Polanski had abused her in 1973. She said she felt the need to speak out after Geimer called on those handling her case to put it to rest so she could move on with her life.

“I’m speaking out now so that Samantha and the world will know that she is not the only minor Roman Polanski victimised,” Robin said. “I’m not over it and I certainly believe that Roman Polanski should be held accountable for his criminal conduct with Samantha Geimer.”

Robin added she was “infuriated” by Geimer’s plea “not to incarcerate an 83-year-old man”. She will not be filing a civil complaint against the director due to the statute of limitations, but said she is willing to testify under oath if Geimer’s case ever made it to a criminal trial.

In the past, Geimer has expressed that she believes Polanski’s self-exile from the US has been enough punishment. The victim and Polanski came to a financial settlement of around $500,000 in the mid ’90s.

Polanski is currently living as a fugitive in France and has been on the run for nearly 40 years. He made a plea agreement with authorities handling the Geimer case in which some charges were dropped and he promised he would spend 48 days in custody to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

On his release, he fled the States, fearing the agreement would be ignored and he would be sent to prison.

Robin said she had told one friend what she claims the director did to her “the day after it happened”, but otherwise kept it to herself because she was scared how her parents would react. “I didn’t want my father to do something that might cause him to go to prison for the rest of his life,” she said.

Last year, actor Charlotte Lewis also accused Polanski of sexually abusing her when she was 16. She did not file legal charges.