Roman Polanski hit with fresh allegations of child rape

He's now accused of raping a 15-year-old back in 1972

Yet more claims of sexual assault have been levelled against acclaimed film director Roman Polanski, as new allegations of child rape have emerged.

The Oscar-winning director pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 1978 when 13-year-old Samantha Geimer accused him of drugging her and sexually assaulting her at a party – before another woman came forward in August , accusing him of ‘sexually victimising’ her when she was 16 in 1973.

Now Swiss Police have confirmed that they are investigating new accusations of historic child rape. As The Daily Mail reports, 61-year-old German actress Renate Langer claims that he attacked her in his home in Gstaad when she was a 15-year-old schoolgirl in February 1972.

“The case is being examined,” said a police spokesman, adding that they must now determine whether or not the alleged offence happened too long ago to take matters further, or whether there’s the likelihood of a successful conviction.

Polanski is yet to respond to the latest accusations.

This comes after Kate Winslet recently caused controversy by defending her decision to work with both Polanski and Woody Allen. Allen denies past allegations of sexual abuse.

Polanski is currently living as a fugitive in France and has been on the run for nearly 40 years. He made a plea agreement with authorities handling the Geimer case in which some charges were dropped and he promised he would spend 48 days in custody to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

On his release, he fled the States, fearing the agreement would be ignored and he would be sent to prison.

Last year, actor Charlotte Lewis also accused Polanski of sexually abusing her when she was 16. She did not file legal charges.