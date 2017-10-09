Romola Garai makes fresh sexual harassment accusations against Harvey Weinstein

Movie mogul was recently fired by The Weinstein Company

British star Romola Garai has detailed an alleged instance of sexual harassment she suffered while working with Harvey Weinstein, the latest in a growing number of accusations made against the Hollywood mogul.

Weinstein has been fired by The Weinstein Company, the production company he co-founded, following a recent New York Times article that shone a light on claims made by various women, including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and colleagues of Weinstein’s, concerning unwanted sexual advances made by Weinstein.

Speaking to The Guardian, Garai – known for her roles in Emma, Atonement and The Hour – says that Weinstein auditioned her for a role in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights when she was 18 while wearing only a dressing gown. She described the incident as “humiliating” and “an abuse of power”, adding that she was left feeling “violated”.

Garai said that she “couldn’t be less surprised” by the other allegations made against Weinstein, continuing: “You can’t find an actress that doesn’t have that kind of story about Harvey.”

Stating that she “just tried to make out like it was normal because as far as I was concerned it was a job interview,” Garai said she “knew something had happened to me that I didn’t like and that I felt belittled by but I didn’t feel like I had the right to complain.”

Garai also claimed the harassment from Weinstein didn’t end with this incident, claiming that she was pressurised to lose weight to “fit his expectations of what a movie star should look like”, even being told by lower-level producers to throw up after meals.

Weinstein has not yet responded to these latest claims but he has denied the previous accusations, describing them as “false”. His attorney has threatened to sue The NY Times for defamation over their initial story.