Ron Howard teases classic ‘Star Wars’ location for upcoming Han Solo film

The director has sparked speculation among fans of the franchise after sharing the latest sneak peek from the set of the forthcoming movie

Ron Howard has hinted that a classic Star Wars location may be visited in the forthcoming Han Solo film.

The director of the anthology spin-off – which has yet to receive an official title – took to his Twitter account late last night (September 20) to share a new picture from the set of the film.

The image appears to show an entrance to a cave, with the caption simply reading ‘Spicey?’. See the post below.

Howard’s caption appears to be a reference to a line spoken by Han Solo in the original Star Wars film (1977): “You’ve never heard of the Millennium Falcon? It’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs!”

“Spicey?” therefore seems to be a reference to how the Kessel Run was a hyperspace route used by smugglers to move spice from Kessel mines – suggesting that the aforementioned Kessel Run will be featured in the new film at some point.

The Kessel Run was also mentioned in 2015’s The Force Awakens – watch the moment below.

Meanwhile, another major character from the Star Wars universe could make an appearance in the forthcoming Han Solo film after claims were made by an online fan show that the character’s costume had been spotted on spot.