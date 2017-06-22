Ron Howard to direct ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off film after original directors drop out

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller recently parted ways due to creative differences

It has been announced that Ron Howard will take over as director of the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars spin-off film.

Filming for the yet-to-be-named movie began in February but its original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who previously teamed up to make The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, recently parted ways with the production.

Now it has been confirmed that A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13 and Da Vinci Code director, and former Happy Days star, Howard will now take over the reins.

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” says Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, of the news. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”

Lucasfilm had previously released a statement describing their split with Lord and Miller as being down to “different creative visions”. Lord and Miller said of the news: “Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

The currently untitled film will provide an origin story for Han Solo, with rising star Alden Ehrenreich succeeding Harrison Ford in the iconic role and Woody Harrelson playing his mentor. Donald Glover, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke and Michael K Williams are also co-starring.

Lucasfilm said in yesterday’s statement: “The untitled Han Solo film remains scheduled for a May 2018 release.”