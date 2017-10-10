Ron Howard teases fans with another image from Han Solo movie

The director has been sharing pictures from set since taking over on the upcoming film

Ron Howard has teased fans once again about the forthcoming Han Solo movie.

BuyThe director has been posting images from the film’s set since taking over from Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. The pair were reportedly fired by Disney and Lucasfilm for turning the classic franchise character into one more akin to Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura.

The latest photo shared on Howard’s Instagram page shows an entrance lit up by blue light. He wrote beneath the picture: “Tough neighbourhoods contain Doorways to adventure, mystery & excitement #UntitledHanSoloMovie”.

See it below, via IOL.

Tough neighborhoods contain Doorways to adventure, mystery & excitement #UntitledHanSoloMovie A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Oct 8, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

The as-yet-untitled film is the latest spin-off in the Star Wars franchise, following last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which focused on renegade Jyn Erso.

Alden Ehrenreich will play the young Han Solo in the movie. Recently it was reported that Darth Vader could make an appearance alongside him. According to That Hashtag Show, the legendary villain has been present on the set of the upcoming movie, although it is unclear at present who is playing the masked character.

Game Of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and more will also appear in the film.

The Han Solo movie is due to arrive in cinemas on May 25, 2018.