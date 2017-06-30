Rosario Dawson has quit upcoming ‘X-Men’ film

The actress will no longer star in ‘X-Men: New Mutants’

Rosario Dawson has quit her role in the upcoming X-Men: New Mutants movie.

The actress, who recently appeared in Luke Cage and Daredevil, was due to appear in the spin-off film as Dr Cecilia Reyes, but has now withdrawn from the part. Reasons for her departure are “unclear”.

According to Den Of Geek, Alice Braga is reported to have taken Dawson’s place. She has previously starred in films such as City Of God and I Am Legend.

Details about the forthcoming ‘New Mutants’ film are limited at the moment but the movie’s screenwriter, Josh Boone, has told fans to expect “a full-fledged horror”.

“There are no costumes. There are no supervillains,” Boone said “We’re trying to do something very, very different.”

Braga won’t be the only new addition to the X-Men cast as it was recently confirmed that Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams will also appear in New Mutants. She will play Rahne Sinclair, a character whose superpower is turning into a wolf.

James McAvoy is said to be returning to the franchise as his current role as Professor Xavier.

Filming for X-Men: New Mutants is expected to begin this July. The film is currently set for an April 2018 release.

Courtney Wynter