Rose McGowan accuses Ben Affleck of lying about Harvey Weinstein

The actress claims she told Affleck about Weinstein's actions

Rose McGowan has accused Ben Affleck of lying about his knowledge of Harvey Weinstein’s actions, as news of the film exec’s sexual harassment continues to spread.

The film producer was recently sacked from the board of The Weinstein Company, the company he co-founded, following a series of sexual harassment accusations, some of which date back decades. Subsequent testimonials state that Weinstein raped a number of women, while Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have also claimed Harvey Weinstein harassed them.

Last night, Ben Affleck shared a statement in which he said the accusations made him “angry”, continuing: “I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others.” Read Ben Affleck’s full statement below.

Now, though, Rose McGowan has accused the actor of ‘lying’, claiming that he has known about Weinstein’s sexual misconduct for years.

“‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face,” McGowan wrote in the tweet (below). “The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”

In a further exchange with The New York Times, McGowan confirmed that she was accusing Affleck of lying about his supposed lack of knowledge of Weinstein’s affairs, and that she had told him explicitly about her mistreatment.

Ben Affleck is yet to respond. Affleck is one of a number of prominent men in the film industry who initially remained silent following last Thursday’s (October 5) initial report of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has denied the sexual assault accusations made against him.