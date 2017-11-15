Rose McGowan responds to arrest for drug charges

The actress turned herself in to police after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with an ongoing drugs investigation

Rose McGowan has vowed to plead not guilty following her arrest as part of an ongoing drugs investigation.

McGowan, who has starred in Charmed and Scream, turned herself in to a magistrate’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia yesterday (November 14) in response to an outstanding felony warrant on charges of drug possession.

The charges date back to January, when McGowan’s wallet was discovered on a plane by a cleaner at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. According to a police report, the wallet later tested positive for illegal drugs.

A felony warrant was issued for McGowan’s arrest on February 1 by the Magistrate’s Office in Loudoun County, and McGowan handed herself in yesterday to be formally arrested on felony suspicion of a controlled substance. She was later released on a $5,000 (£3,800) bond.

Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said: “[McGowan] turned herself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre which is in the same jurisdiction as the Dulles International Airport, who obtained the warrant.

“She saw a magistrate who released her on a $5,000 unsecured bond. At that point she would be printed, photographed and released.”

Speaking to The New Yorker, McGowan said she will “clearly plead not guilty”. She will be arraigned tomorrow morning (November 16), when she will likely be assigned a court date for the charges.

McGowan was one of the first prominent names to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, who is facing accusations of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women.

Weinstein’s spokesman continues to deny “any allegations of non-consensual sex” against the producer.