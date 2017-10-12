Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter following Ben Affleck tweets

The 'Charmed' star revealed her suspension to her followers on Instagram, which is due to last for 12 hours

Rose McGowan has been suspended from Twitter hours after she tweeted “fuck off” at Ben Affleck and accused him of covering up his knowledge of producer Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged sexual harassment and assaults.

The Charmed actor has been vocal on social media following the reported revelations about Weinstein’s conduct – which he denies – with McGowan also taking issue with Affleck’s response to the scandal. Affleck has also issued an apology for having “acted inappropriately” during a 2003 TRL interview where he allegedly groped Hilarie Burton.

Last night (October 11), McGowan tweeted “Ben Affleck fuck off” before directly tagging him in a tweet that read: “‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”

See the tweets below.

McGowan has since revealed that she has been suspended from Twitter for a 12-hour period as the platform “determined that [her] account violated the Twitter rules” and that she needs to delete the offending tweets – though it is unclear whether this refers to her Affleck tweets.

She wrote on Instagram: “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE.”

In a further exchange with The New York Times earlier this week, McGowan confirmed that she was accusing Affleck of lying about his supposed lack of knowledge of Weinstein’s affairs and that she had told him explicitly about her mistreatment.