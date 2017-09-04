Royal Mail unveils new ‘Star Wars’ stamps to mark ‘Last Jedi’ film release

The new stamps feature classic Star Wars characters such as Chewbacca, R2-D2 and C3-PO, plus more

Royal Mail has unveiled a new series of Star Wars-themed stamps to celebrate the upcoming release of new franchise film The Last Jedi.

The Last Jedi will be released on December 14 in the UK and on December 15 in the US, with these new eight stamps going on sale from October 12. Pre-order them here.

The new stamps feature classic Star Wars characters such as Chewbacca, R2-D2 and C3-PO, as well as ones introduced in Force Awakens (BB-8, Maz Kanata and Supreme Leader Snoke) plus K-2SO from Rogue One and new creature Porg, expected to be introduced in Last Jedi.

The stamps are illustrated by Malcolm Tween of Digital Progression, who designed another set of Star Wars stamps in 2015.

Recently, Mark Hamill revealed further details about Luke Skywalker’s role in the upcoming movie.

Hamill explained “Luke changed, I think, more than the other characters in the original trilogy, from callow farm boy to a Jedi in training to finally a Jedi master.”

Hamill further discussed his hesitation to return to the series after such a long break from the role: “When they asked me to come back, it was scary. I thought, ‘Gee, it was hard to catch lightning in a bottle the first time. I don’t know if this is such a wise idea.’”