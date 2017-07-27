This is the ‘frontrunner’ to direct the next Bond movie

The new movie will hit cinemas in November 2019.

French director Yann Demange is reportedly “frontrunner” to direct the recently-announced 2019 Bond film.

Demange has directed episodes of Top Boy, Secret Diary Of A Call Girl and Dead Set on TV. He also directed ’71, a Belfast-set historical thriller film starring Jack O’Connell, and White Boy Rick, a forthcoming crime movie starring Matthew McConaughey.

According to Variety, other directors are also being considered by producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, but Demange is definitely leading the race to replace Sam Mendes in the director’s chair.

Mendes directed the last two films in the series, Skyfall and Spectre, the two highest-grossing 007 movies ever.

The long-awaited 25th film in the iconic spy film franchise was officially announced by producers on Monday night (July 24). The new film will be released in November 2019, with a confirmed theatrical release date of November 8 2019 in the US.

It has been reported by various sources that Daniel Craig will return to play Bond. He is understood to have signed on for at least one more 007 movie after reaching an agreement with Eon Productions and MGM.

Craig’s involvement in the new film has been a hotly-debated topic for some time. It was reported back in April that the actor had “just about been persuaded” to return as Bond for at least one more film. Back in October 2015, he claimed that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than portray Bond again.

No further details of cast, plot or title for the new film have been revealed. The new film will, however, be written by regular Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade and produced, as ever, by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.