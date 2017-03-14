Rupert Grint explains why he nearly quit acting after ‘Harry Potter’

Grint says he never 'actively dreamed' of an acting career

Former Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has revealed that he considered quitting acting after the franchise films came to an end.

Grint played Ron Weasley in the eight Potter films from 2001 to 2011. He will appear in an upcoming TV spin-off of Guy Ritchie’s Snatch.

Speaking to EW recently, Grint explained that acting had never been something he “actively dreamed of”.

“We had such an intimate and intense few years in this bubble,” he said. “When I started, [acting] was never something that I aspired to do. I did acting with school plays and stuff like that. But it was never something that I actively dreamed of. I mean, I fell in love with it while I was doing it.”

“But I definitely did think, ‘Is this really what I want to do?’ I wanted to live a little bit. I felt like I’d missed out on a lot. Being in that adult environment from such an early age, it was nice to just be away from it and not have any kind of commitments at all, and just be a bit free.”

Grint was shooting the first Potter film when the film version of Snatch was originally released in 2000. “We probably were quoting it on set,” Grint said. “There’s so many great lines in it”.

