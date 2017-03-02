Russell Crowe hints that he may have a role in ‘Deadpool 2’

The sequel to the huge surprise success of last year's Marvel Comics adaptation is currently in the works

Russell Crowe has hinted that he may have a role in the upcoming Deadpool sequel.

The follow-up to last year’s hugely successful Marvel Comics adaptation – which took $783 million at the box office – is currently in the works, with shooting expected to start in Canada in either May or June.

Crowe’s possible attachment to the new project has become a topic of conversation online after the New Zealand actor responded to fans on Twitter who posted fan art of Crowe in the guise of the character Cable – who is definitely set to be a part of Deadpool 2, having had his appearance confirmed in Deadpool‘s post-credits sequence.

While Crowe hasn’t been formally cast as Cable, he appears to be open to the idea of playing the character in the Ryan Reynolds-starring sequel – even asking Deadpool and Cable comics creator Robert Liefeld his opinion on his suitability for the role.

Last month, Crowe suggested that Reynolds will have a big say regarding whether he will be cast in the role of Cable.

The character has been the subject of speculation for a couple of months now, with former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan mooted as a possible candidate for the role back in January.

Elsewhere in Deadpool-related news, the writers of the forthcoming sequel spoke last month about the possibility of crossing over their protagonist with Wolverine in a future film.