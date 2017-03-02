Russell Crowe hints that he may have a role in ‘Deadpool 2’

Sam Moore

The sequel to the huge surprise success of last year's Marvel Comics adaptation is currently in the works

Russell Crowe has hinted that he may have a role in the upcoming Deadpool sequel.

The follow-up to last year’s hugely successful Marvel Comics adaptation – which took $783 million at the box office – is currently in the works, with shooting expected to start in Canada in either May or June.

Crowe’s possible attachment to the new project has become a topic of conversation online after the New Zealand actor responded to fans on Twitter who posted fan art of Crowe in the guise of the character Cable – who is definitely set to be a part of Deadpool 2, having had his appearance confirmed in Deadpool‘s post-credits sequence.

While Crowe hasn’t been formally cast as Cable, he appears to be open to the idea of playing the character in the Ryan Reynolds-starring sequel – even asking Deadpool and Cable comics creator Robert Liefeld his opinion on his suitability for the role.

Last month, Crowe suggested that Reynolds will have a big say regarding whether he will be cast in the role of Cable.

The character has been the subject of speculation for a couple of months now, with former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan mooted as a possible candidate for the role back in January.

Elsewhere in Deadpool-related news, the writers of the forthcoming sequel spoke last month about the possibility of crossing over their protagonist with Wolverine in a future film.