Russell Crowe fires back at Howard Stern over weight comments

The radio host reportedly criticised the actor's figure on a recent episode of his show

Russell Crowe has fired back at Howard Stern after the latter reportedly made comments about the actor’s weight.

Stern, who hosts his own radio show in the US, reportedly criticised Crowe’s figure on a recent episode, referencing his own fitness regime by saying that, in comparison to the actor, he works hard “to stay thin and in shape.”

Crowe took exception to Stern’s comments after a fan alerted him to the criticism on Twitter, and replied in seemingly good humour to the host’s jibe. “I can bench press young Howard,” Crowe tweeted on Tuesday (March 28). “He cannot say the same.”

Earlier this month, Crowe hinted that he may have a role in Deadpool 2.

The follow-up to last year’s hugely successful Marvel Comics adaptation – which took $783 million at the box office – is currently in the works. Back in February, Crowe suggested that any involvement he may have in the film will be down to its star, Ryan Reynolds.

However, Brad Pitt has also been linked to the same role in Deadpool 2 that Crowe has been rumoured to be interested in – joining a list that already includes Michael Shannon and Pierce Brosnan.

