Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic announces release date

The 'La La Land' duo will team up once again for the forthcoming film about the late astronaut

Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle‘s forthcoming Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man, has had its release date confirmed.

The actor and director – who worked together on the critically-acclaimed La La Land – will resume their creative partnership with the biographical film, which focuses on the late NASA astronaut from the year 1961 up to the famous Moon landing in 1969.

Universal have now confirmed that First Man will be released on October 12 2018 – in time for the 2019 awards season. With Chazelle set to direct from a script by Spotlight writer Josh Singer, Gosling will play the lead role as Armstrong, who became the first man to step foot on the moon in 1969.

Based on James Hansen’s biography First Man: The Life Of Neil A. Armstrong, the script will also explore the sacrifices and cost of the mission on both the astronauts and the US from a first-person perspective.

Chazelle and Gosling’s first successful cinematic outing together, La La Land, has secured nearly $400 million at the box office worldwide and received six awards at last month’s Oscars.

However, the cast and crew of the film were involved in an embarrassing on-stage mix-up at the LA ceremony when they mistakenly believed that they’d been awarded the Best Picture Oscar – when it had in fact been awarded to Moonlight.

A London cinema later made light of the Oscars mix-up by playing the first 20 seconds of a La La Land teaser trailer during a screening of Moonlight.