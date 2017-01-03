Ryan Gosling says late Debbie Reynolds was an ‘inspiration’ for new film ‘La La Land’

Hollywood legend passed away just a day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Ryan Gosling has paid tribute to late Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds, stating that the actor was an inspiration for his latest film La La Land.

Hollywood legend Reynolds passed away after suffering a severe stroke at the age of 84. She died just a day after her daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

Gosling spoke at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Monday (January 2) when he explained how Reynolds’ performance in Singin’ in the Rain was an influence on La La Land, which co-stars Emma Stone.

“I wish I could have said this in person but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds,” said Gosling. “Her work is an inspiration.”

Reynolds’ acting career spanned more than 60 years and included roles in films such as 1952’s Singin’ In The Rain, 1962’s How The West Was Won and 1964’s The Unsinkable Molly Brown, for which she received an Oscar nomination.

Reynolds was also an accomplished singer whose career included numerous successful Las Vegas residencies. Her version of the song ‘Tammy’, which she recorded for her 1957 film Tammy And The Bachelor, became a US Number One hit.

Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher told the press last week: “The last thing she said this morning was that she was very, very sad about losing Carrie and that she would like to be with her again. Fifteen minutes later she suffered a severe stroke.”

He added: “The only thing we’re taking solace in is that what she wanted to do was take care of her daughter, which is what she did best.”