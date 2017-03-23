Ryan Gosling explains why he laughed during Oscars Best Picture mistake

Gosling's film 'La La Land' was incorrectly announced as the big winner over 'Moonlight'

Ryan Gosling has explained why he appeared to laugh during the embarrassing Best Picture mix-up at this year’s Oscars.

The incident last month (February 26) saw guest presenters Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway being given the wrong envelope, one containing the winner of the previous category (Emma Stone, Best Actress for La La Land), leading them to incorrectly announce La La Land to be the winner of Best Picture. Halfway through La La Land‘s acceptance speech, it was announced that Moonlight had actually won, sending viewers online into a frenzy.

Gosling, the male lead in La La Land, was pictured laughing in a photo that’s since gone viral online. Now he has revealed why.

“I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd,” Gosling said at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “Guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt.”

“I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst-case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard Moonlight won and I was so relieved that I started laughing,” he added.

“Truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won. It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, an incredible achievement, and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognised.”

See the photo beneath:

Watch the Oscars Best Picture mix-up in full below: