Ryan Gosling pays emotional tribute to partner Eva Mendes at Golden Globes

Ryan Gosling paid tribute to girlfriend Eva Mendes as he collected his Golden Globe award last night (January 8).

Gosling took home the Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy prize for his performance in La La Land, one of a record seven prizes the movie musical won yesterday.

Addressing the audience at The Beverly Hilton hotel, Gosling said: “I just would like to try and thank one person properly, and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.”

He continued: “If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. Sweetheart, thank you.” Watch the full acceptance below.

Gosling’s wasn’t the only memorable acceptance speech at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. While collecting her prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, Meryl Streep took the opportunity to slam Donald Trump in a blistering speech. She also paid tribute to late actress and friend Carrie Fisher.

Hugh Laurie also took a sly dig at the President-Elect as he collected his acting award for BBC One miniseries The Night Manager.

Meanwhile, Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover thanked hip-hop crew Migos as he collected one of the two Golden Globe awards he won last night.

The Stranger Things kids delivered another memorable moment by rapping and bringing back cult character Barb.