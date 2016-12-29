Ryan Gosling will appear in biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong

The film will tell the story of Armstrong's mission to the moon

Ryan Gosling is set to appear in a biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The actor, who plays the lead in forthcoming movie La La Land, will be reunited with that film’s director, Damien Chazelle, on the project.

Entitled First Man, the film is an adaptation of book First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong, which was written by James Hansen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling has been linked to the movie since late 2015, but a deal was only agreed on in December 2016.

The movie will tell the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon between 1961 and 1969. Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon in July 1969. Before he joined NASA, he was a Navy bombing pilot in WWII and a test pilot in the ’50s and ’60s.

The script, which has been written by Spotlight‘s Josh Singer, is said to explore the sacrifices and cost on both the astronauts and the US of the mission.

Meanwhile, La La Land has been nominated for seven Golden Globe nominations. Chazelle is up for Best Director, Motion Picture while Gosling is in the running for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Comedy Or Musical.

Gosling, who will appear in Blade Runner 2049 next year, has also been nominated for a SAG award.