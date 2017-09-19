Ryan Phillippe responds to domestic violence allegations

'Cruel Intentions' actor denies the claims

Actor Ryan Phillippe has responded to allegations of domestic violence made against him by an ex-girlfriend.

According to reports, model Elsie Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit this week (September 18) against Phillippe for allegedly assaulting her during an argument in the early hours of July 4. Hewitt claims that the actor punched and kicked her before throwing her down a flight of stairs. She is seeking $1 million in damages.

Hewitt also accuses Phillippe of drug abuse in court documents, accusing the star of “repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids” and adding that he allegedly “increasingly combined these drugs with excessive alcohol consumption and often exhibited symptoms attendant of poly drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger.”

Phillippe – known for his roles in Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer – has since denied the claims. A rep for the actor issued a statement to People, which reads: “As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated. Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused. The claims are false.”

Sources close to Phillippe insist that the Los Angeles City Attorney threw the case against him out after an investigation had no fruition. A source close to the actor also accused Hewitt herself of assault, telling People: “Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence a few days after he had broken up with her. She physically attacked Ryan, caused a scene and refused to leave his home. As she was removed from the premises, she claims she fell and injured herself.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that officers filed a report of the alleged attack and granted Hewitt an emergency protective order, which expired on July 12. The report was then forwarded to the Los Angeles City Attorney and it has not yet been confirmed whether the case will move forward with criminal charges.

Hewitt, 21, had been dating Phillippe, 43, since April and the pair split in July.