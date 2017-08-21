Ryan Reynolds responds to possibility of ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Avengers’ crossover

Star says it would be a "great idea"

Ryan Reynolds has addressed the possibility of a Deadpool/Avengers crossover film, describing it as a “great idea”.

The sequel to the 2016 superhero film is currently filming in Canada. Deadpool 2 is set for release next year and is directed by David Leitch – who previously helmed John Wick.

Speaking recently to Total Film, Reynolds was asked about his character Deadpool potentially crossing paths with the fellow Marvel superheroes.

While both are Marvel, The Avengers is produced by Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios, while Deadpool is made by Fox. However, Fox and Marvel recently teamed up for Spiderman: Homecoming.

“That sounds like a great idea but a very expensive idea,” Reynolds said. “Can you imagine the shit-talking contest with Iron Man? Oh, that would be great. But it would have to be rated R to completely unharness everybody. Unbridle the merriment and watch them go…”

Little is known about the sequel’s plot, but the first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released in March. Entitled ‘No Good Deed’, the clip sees Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool responding to a street robbery in his usual, meta way. It also features a cameo from iconic Marvel founder Stan Lee.

Meanwhile, actress Zazie Beetz has paid tribute to stuntwoman Joi ‘SJ’ Harris after she died in a motorcycle accident on the set of Deadpool 2.

The stuntwoman was performing as Beetz’ character Domino when she lost control of her motorbike and crashed through a plate glass window during filming in Vancouver last week.