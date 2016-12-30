Ryan Reynolds explains why Deadpool won’t appear in ‘Logan’

It was previously reported the character would make a cameo appearance in the new Wolverine film

Ryan Reynolds has ruled out his character Deadpool appearing in new Wolverine movie, Logan.

Reports earlier this week suggested the actor had filmed a scene to be shown post-credits in the forthcoming film, bringing fans’ hopes of a crossover one step closer to reality.

Shortly after the news spread, however, the creative team behind the film and Reynolds himself refuted the claims.

The Deadpool star took to Twitter to clear up the reports, saying the cameo wasn’t happening because it wouldn’t make sense.

“No. I want a Deadpool/Wolvie film,” he wrote. “But Logan is its own unique & perfect thing. The Big Red Shit-Talker wouldn’t mix with the tone.”

As Movieweb points out, Reynolds has previously talked about doing a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover and told Entertainment Weekly he would have to “convince Hugh [Jackman, Wolverine star]”.

“If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line,” he said. “Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy.”

Jackman, however, has already said Logan will be his last stand as Wolverine. The film also features Stephen Merchant, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart, amongst others, and is being directed by James Mangold.

Logan will be released in cinemas on March 3, 2017.