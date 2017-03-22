Watch a Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal interview quickly descend into rude jokes

The two actors were promoting their movie 'Life'

A recent Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal interview took a strange turn after the two actors swapped a series of double entendres.

The pair were promoting their new film Life with press junket interviews when Reynolds was asked about the use of one-shots in film.

“I love big-oners,” Reynolds replied, before he and Gyllenhaal burst into laughter.

“What’s the big-twoer?,” Gyllenhaal then asked, answering his own question with a bit of toilet humour: “Don’t go in there.”

“This is such a useless interview. It’s so great,” Gyllenhaal went on, predicting that people would be Googling, “Is Ryan Reynolds high?”

Reynolds and Gyllenhaal’s new movie Life follows a multi-national crew on board the International Space Station who capture a space probe from Mars containing the first-ever discovered sample of extraterrestrial life – something that they hail as a possible “major scientific breakthrough.” However, the studying of the sample proves disastrous for the crew, who become trapped on board the station after the organism rapidly gains intelligence.

The film is slated for release on March 24 in the US, before hitting the UK on May 26. Watch its trailer below, which gives a glimpse of the moment the crew study the sample for the first time – only to then realise the devastating consequences.