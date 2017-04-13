Ryan Reynolds responds to Cable actor being cast in ‘Deadpool 2’

Josh Brolin will appear in the upcoming Marvel film

Ryan Reynolds has tweeted in response to news that Josh Brolin has been cast to play Cable in Deadpool 2.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour was recently touted for the role in the upcoming sequel, as were Brad Pitt, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Shannon and Russell Crowe. But reports this week confirmed that Brolin “emerged as a surprise contender” for the “hotly contested role”.

Reacting to the news in a tweet, Reynolds joked: “You can’t play 2 characters in the same universe!” He was referring to the fact that Brolin will also play Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. See Reynolds’ tweet in full below.

In the comics, Cable is Nathan Summers, the present day son of X-Men character Cyclops and a clone of Jean Grey called Madeline Pryor.

Foretold to kill Apocalypse, the villain infected Nathan with a lethal techno-organic virus, so his elder sister Rachel (from an alternate reality) took him into the future where he stood a chance of survival. Cable eventually returns to the present as a mysterious, older bounty hunter figure known for using more brutal methods than the regular X-Men.

Producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently revealed that they decided to cut Cable’s origin story in Deadpool 2 because it is so complicated.

“So with Cable, he’s got such a convoluted past, and such a convoluted origin story that I think we’re going to try to leave that, not mysterious, but there are a lot of twists and turns, cloning and all this stuff where you go, ‘Oh my God. How do we get that across in a two-hour movie?’ Wernick told Collider.

“I think we’re going to distill him down to his essence. It will be authentic and faithful, but it’s not going to include the 18,000 details if you were going to read a Wikipedia page about Cable, you’d roll your eyes.”