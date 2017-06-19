Filming has begun on the superhero sequel...

Ryan Reynolds has shared a sneak peak of Deadpool 2 after sharing a photo of the Marvel hero outside the X-Men mansion.

Posting on Instagram, the actor shared a photo of the superhero lying down outside Charles Xavier’s Institute for Higher Learning – which is an integral location within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captioning the photo, he wrote: “Dropped by X-Mansion. Looked closely for Beast’s lawn bombs before taking well deserved nap.”

Deadpool 2 began filming over the weekend at Hatley Castle in Canada, which doubles up as the X-Men Mansion in Marvel films.

Last week, actress Shiori Kutsuna also joined the swelling cast of the superhero film in an unspecified ‘key role’ alongside Ryan Reynolds.

In April, it was revealed that Josh Brolin will feature as super villain Cable – with reports claiming that he will feature across four films.

