Ryan Reynolds shares first images of Josh Brolin as Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’

"We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future"

Ryan Reynolds has shared the first look of Josh Brolin as time-travelling mutant Cable in Deadpool 2.

The sequel to the 2016 superhero film is currently filming in Canada, with Brolin’s involvement confirmed earlier this year, along with Reynolds returning as the titular antihero.

Now, Reynolds has shared the first look at Brolin’s character in a series of photos posted on Twitter.

In one, Cable’s scarred face and iconic glowing eye are seen as he raises a finger to his lips.

“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCable #MaximumAsshole”, Reynolds captured the snap.

Another photo showed a full body shot of Cable, appearing heavily armed and boasting what appears to be a rocket launcher.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Deadpool 2 is set for release next year and is directed by David Leitch – who previously helmed John WicK.

Speaking recently, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld also claimed that the film will be Marvel’s answer to buddy-cop comedy Rush Hour 2.

He said: “It’s going to be comic book’s equivalent to Rush Hour, and I don’t know if comic fans are ready for it. I think it’s going to be great.”