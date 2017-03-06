Ryan Reynolds trolls Hugh Jackman on Twitter

Reynolds has said he wants Jackman's Wolverine to appear in a 'Deadpool' film

Ryan Reynolds trolled Hugh Jackman on Twitter at the weekend following the Chinese premiere of Logan, the final film in the Wolverine franchise.

Logan could be Jackman’s last outing as Wolverine, although there has been talk of the actor reprising the role for a cameo in a Deadpool film.

With Jackson posting a photo of his “amazing visit” to Beijing, Deadpool star Reynolds replied of the fans pictured: “Pretty sure those are protesters”. Jackson fired back: “Really…Guy … Really?!” See below.

Reynolds has previously said of a Deadpool/Wolverine tie-in: “I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together. What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line. Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy.”

A teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 has been shown at screenings of Logan. Watch below.

Entitled ‘No Good Deed’, the clip sees Deadpool – who, as Wade Wilson, is seen at the start of the short film listening to John Parr’s ‘St. Elmo Fire’ – responding to a street robbery in his usual, meta way.

There’s also a cameo from former Marvel President Stan Lee. The trailer itself doesn’t give away many clues on when fans can expect the sequel, with the final message reading: ‘Deadpool… coming … not soon enough’.