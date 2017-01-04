Ryan Reynolds says his Deadpool could have a boyfriend

Reynolds' comic book character is 'pansexual' but this wasn't explored fully in last year's hit film.

Ryan Reynolds has hinted that his comic book anti-hero Deadpool could be seen pairing up with another man.

Deadpool is often described as Marvel’s first pansexual character, but this aspect of his personality did not feature heavily in last year’s hit film, in which Reynolds’ title character enjoys a romantic relationship with Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa.

In a new interview with Variety, Reynolds suggested that Deadpool’s sexuality is something that could be explored further in a future film.

“What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else,” he said. “I think that could be played up more. He’s an outsider in every way, shape, and form.”

He also explained that a potential same-sex relationship would not have to be played down to appease the more socially conservative (but increasingly lucrative) Chinese market.

“That’s not really a problem for us, because we were banned in China,” he said. “We were rated ‘Fuck you!’ in China.”

Reynolds added: “The only thing that you have to consider going forward is, ‘Are we being faithful to the canon that we nurtured and created?’ One of those things is that Deadpool is in love with Vanessa. Deadpool isn’t in love with Vanessa just because she’s a woman. He’s in love with Vanessa because he loves her.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Deadpool 2 will start shooting in June 2017, several months later than originally planned. Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones has said she wants to play Deadpool’s sidekick in the sequel.

Producer Simon Kinberg recently said of the sequel: “I think Deadpool 2 will comment on anything that’s happening in movies today especially in superhero movies. The sort of glut or saturation of these movies and the proliferation of sequels is definitely something we’ll play around with.”

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the original film, are also scripting the sequel. The pair recently revealed they had to swap a character with Guardians Of The Galaxy in order to secure one of their film’s baddies.

John Wick‘s David Leitch is directing after Tim Miller, director of the original, dropped out over reported creative differences with Reynolds.