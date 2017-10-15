The NBC show came under fire last week for ignoring the scandal.

‘Saturday Night Live’ addressed the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations last night (October 14) with a number of references appearing throughout the show.

The NBC show is known for its politically charged content, but came under fire for ignoring the topic in last week’s show (October 7).

‘Actress Round Table’ is a regular sketch which focuses on the mistreatment of females in Hollywood and this week they took part in a mock film festival panel, with Leslie Jones playing Viola Davis, Cecily Strong as Marion Cotillard and Kate McKinnon playing Debette Goldry.

“In light of the news about Harvey Weinstein,” panel host Aidy Bryant asked. “Have you ever experienced sexual harassment in Hollywood?”

“Have I ever been sexually harassed? Good Friday, where do you want me to start?” the character of Goldry began.

“Women being harassed is Hollywood. Everything old is new again – producers are abusing starlets, there’s Nazis marching in the street, suddenly nude pantyhose are on trend — I’ve never felt more at home!

“When’s polio coming back?”

Other quips included a poignant one from ‘Cotillard’: “One time a producer asked if I was comfortable with nudity, but it turns out he meant his own.”

‘Goldry’ added: “I actually did have one meeting with Harvey. I was invited to his hotel room, and when I arrived, he was naked, hanging upside from a monkey bar.

“He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were actually his face. The resemblance is uncanny.”

When the panel were asked why they thought women refrained from speaking up, Leslie Jones as Viola Davis piped up: “Women who speak up get called called crazy. it seems like more people believe the moon landing was faked than believe women.”

Weinstein was also mentioned in the ‘Weekend Update’ segment, with a joke about Apple adding new emojis.

“Apple announced it will add hundreds of new emojis to its iOS system including a person at a spa, a vomiting face and a shushing finger,” said Colin Jost.

“Finally giving emoji fans the ability to describe what it was like to work for Harvey Weinstein.”

The show was criticised last week for not including any Weinstein jokes, but producers claim they did try them out during dress rehearsals but shelved them after poor reception from the audience, according to the New York Times.

Weinstein was fired from the board of his own company last weekend, and has come under intense scrutiny following the allegations, some of which date back decades.

The film producer is now facing criminal investigations.