Saw, The Hunger Games and Twilight themed worlds to feature at new Lionsgate theme park

Lionsgate are getting into the theme park game

A new Lionsgate theme park is set to feature areas based upon the Saw, The Hunger Games and The Twilight Saga series.

As Entertainment Weekly report, the major movie producers are set to follow in the footsteps of Universal and Disney with their own new theme park. Set over 1.3 million square feet in South Korea, Lionsgate Movie World will form part of the larger Jeju Shinhwa World park and feature seven themed worlds based around The Hunger Games, Now You See Me, Divergent, Saw, The Cabin In The Woods, the upcoming film Robin Hood, and The Twilight Saga.

Check out an artist’s interpretation of the park below – it’s set to open in 2019.

“We’re pleased to partner with our friends at Landing International, one of Asia’s premier developers, on our first branded outdoor theme park and one of our largest and most exciting location-based entertainment destinations,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, said in a statement. “Our partners are creating a world-class resort that will be the perfect home for our theme park. Under the leadership of Tim Palen, Kerry Phelan and Jenefer Brown, and driven by a valuable portfolio of intellectual property, we have built a global location-based entertainment business in just three short years, and Lionsgate Movie World promises to become one of its crown jewels.”