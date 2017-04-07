Scarlett Johansson slams ‘cowardly’ Ivanka Trump for ‘silence’ of father Donald

'The whole situation baffles me'

Scarlett Johansson has hit out at Ivanka Trump, slamming her ‘cowardly’ for not being more ‘vocal’ over her father Donald’s Presidency.

Earlier this week, Ivanka responded to Johansson’s SNL spoof sketch – in which she impersonated the President’s daughter and called her ‘complicit’. It was a parody fragrance ad, aimed at “the woman who could stop all this but won’t”.

Responding in an interview on CBS, Ivanka said: “I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing… I don’t know what it means to be complicit”.

When asked about Ivanka’s interview at the Women In The World Summit in New York, Johansson replied: “If you take a job as a public advocate, then you must advocate publicly. You can’t have it both ways.”

She continued: “Powerful women often get concerned with this idea that they’re going to be seen in this unforgiving light. Screw that. It’s so old-fashioned … it’s so uninspired and actually really cowardly.

“And I was so disappointed by that interview she gave. She has an opportunity to really make a big impact just by being vocal … I’ve met her several times in the past, and she’s a very well-spoken, smart, intelligent woman.”

Johansson added: “The whole situation baffles me.”

Speaking to NME about the current state of US politics, Johansson said: “[Hillary] was the right candidate for us all, not just for women. What a mess we’re living in now. It may be because I’m a mother, but I’m really concerned about the future and the future of my daughter. I’m really worried, sometimes even distressed. It’s very important now that we stand up and speak up.”

She added: “I continue more than ever to speak openly about political issues and to be politically active, just like I was taught ever since I was little girl. My parents and my grandmother always urged me to be interested in politics and be committed. This is not the time to stay quiet.”

Johansson is currently promoting her new movie ‘Ghost In The Shell‘, which she has defended against accusations of ‘whitewashing’ in its casting.