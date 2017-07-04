Scarlett Johansson teases emotional reunion between Black Widow and Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War

"I had such devastation that day".

Scarlett Johansson has teased that an emotional reunion between the Black Widow and The Hulk will take place in Avengers: Infinity War.

The third instalment of the Marvel superhero team’s big screen adventures is set to hit cinemas next year – with filming taking place recently in Edinburgh.

Now, Johansson has teased that her character Natasha Romanoff (The Black Widow) could be set for an emotional meeting with Bruce Banner (The Hulk), played by Mark Ruffalo.

She told inside The Actor’s Studio: “I just finished Avengers: Infinity War. The first one. My character has this ongoing relationship with Mark Ruffalo’s character. I had such devastation that day. I don’t know why. I was so devastated.

“It was something about this character that Mark plays, and this is something that should feel so solid and suddenly doesn’t or there’s – and it reminded me of so much of the things going on in my own life at the time.”

The brief admission comes after Robert Downey Jr spoke about his future as Iron Man – and admitted that’ll he stop playing Tony Stark by the time it becomes “embarrassing”.

He said: “Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU Movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go to do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit cinemas on April 2015 2018.