Scarlett Johansson is going for a drink with a viral lookalike grandmother

Scarlett Johansson has invited a grandmother that looks like her to drink with her at the premiere of her new movie, Rough Night.

A photo recently went viral online after a grandson shared a picture of his 72-year-old grandmother, Geraldine, from when she was younger. “My Grandma Looked Like Scarlett Johansson When She Was Younger,” Denver Dodd wrote. See that photograph below.

Actress Johansson has since responded to the picture, saying in a video: “Holy crap, I want to meet you in person. I saw that you were, quote, ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.”

Johansson invited Geraldine to the premiere of her new film Rough Night, which also stars Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz.

Responding to the invitation, Geraldine told TIME: “I’m not going to be square. I’m going to drink with her [and] see if I can drink her under the table. She has got to remember to take it easy on me. I’m 40 years older than her.”

Grandson Denver added: “It’s an awesome feeling knowing that someone who deserves a little spotlight, like my grandma, gets to experience something like this”. He also revealed that her initial response to the news was: “What’s Reddit, and why am I big on it?”

Watch a trailer for Rough Night here. Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell and Ilana Glazer star as five college friends who reunite 10 years later for a massive pre-wedding blowout.

Because it takes place during a bachelorette weekend that goes horribly wrong, the film is already drawing comparisons to The Hangover. However, celebrations take a dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper and foolishly try to cover it up.

Rough Night is set for release on June 16.