Sean Penn reflects on working with ‘conniving hateful bloated’ Steve Bannon

Pair worked together on 1991 film 'The Indian Runner'

Sean Penn has reflected on working with Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on a film in the 90s.

Bannon served as an executive producer on The Indian Runner, Penn’s directorial debut in 1991. Having previously worked for Goldman Sachs, Bannon had begun to bankroll movies. He later invested in Seinfeld.

Speaking to Death And Taxes about working with Trump’s associate, Penn said: “Bannon was then, as he is now, simply another bitter Hollywood wannabe who went rogue by way of toxic narcissistic iconoclasm. But, deep in his heart, he’s just a conniving hateful bloated punk who despises mankind. And then there are also the bad things about him.”

In February, Rosie O’Donnell offered to play Bannon on Saturday Night Live. It followed Melissa McCarthy’s SNL performance as Sean Spicer, Trump’s White House Press Secretary. It had been reported that Trump was upset with the sketch because Spicer was portrayed by a woman.

Last year, meanwhile, Penn interviewed Mexican drug lord El Chapo for Rolling Stone magazine. Penn explained his desire to interview El Chapo by saying that he wanted to explore issues that “may be inconsistent with the portrayals our government and media brand upon their declared enemies”.