‘Blade Runner’ star Sean Young accuses Harvey Weinstein of exposing himself to her

Pair worked on the 1992 film 'Love Crimes' together

Sean Young is the latest star to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

In recent weeks, Hollywood mogul Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women, allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.

Young – best known for playing Rachael in Blade Runner – recently appeared on the Dudley and Bob with Matt Show podcast when she recalled working on the 1992 film Love Crimes with Weinstein. She says that she “personally experienced him pulling his you-know-what out of his pants.”

“My basic response was, ‘You know, Harvey, I really don’t think you should be pulling that thing out, it’s not very pretty,'” Young said. “And then leaving, and then never having another meeting with that guy again, because it was like, ‘What on earth?'”

On why she never spoke out about the alleged incident, Young said: “The minute you actually stand up for yourself in Hollywood, you’re the crazy one.”

Weinstein hasn’t yet responded to these latest claims, but his spokeswoman previously said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”

Young also claims that Barbra Streisand once shamed her for speaking out about alleged harassment she suffered from actor Warren Beatty. Young says she auditioned for The Mirror Has Two Faces with Streisand and that the star told her that “it’s disgusting that you talked to the press”. Beatty has previously denied Young’s accusations and Streisand has responded to Young’s claims in a statement, saying: “I have no memory of ever having interviewed Sean Young. I do not condone the harassment of women under any circumstance.”

Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino has admitted he should have spoken out against long-time collaborator Harvey Weinstein sooner. Speaking to The New York Times, Tarantino acknowledged that he knew of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct long before the allegations were made public.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” Tarantino admitted. “There was more to it than just the normal rumours, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.” He continued, “I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard. If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.”