See another new photo of Alicia Vikander in the new ‘Tomb Raider’ movie

She also explains the difference between her role and Angelina Jolie's

Another new photo has been released from the upcoming new reboot of ‘Tomb Raider’, as Alicia Vikander explains the difference between her portrayal of Lara Croft and that by Angelina Jolie.

Entertainment Weekly have shared the latest image of Croft in action, as well as speaking to the Oscar-winning Vikander about how she inhabits the role of the legendary Playstation game character – and how she overcame the challenge of telling the story of her origins.

“She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits, but we’ve stripped away all of her experience,” she said. “She hasn’t gone on an adventure just yet. She thought he was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning.”

Production on the film began back in January, before the first images from the set emerged in February.

Vikander, who won an Oscar last year for her role in The Danish Girl, will play Croft (it had previously been rumoured that Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley was the frontrunner to play the title role). The Hateful Eight‘s Walton Goggins will star as the main villain of the piece, while Daniel Wu, who previously starred in Into The Badlands, will play a ship captain who helps Croft in her mission to find her father.

The third adaptation of the successful video game franchise, which debuted in 1996, will be released worldwide on March 28, 2018.