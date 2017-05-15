See the gruesome poster for Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie ‘Mother!’

The Darren Aronofsky-directed film is set for release this October.

The poster for Jennifer Lawrence’s new film Mother! has been unveiled.

Director Dareen Aronofsky posted the gruesome teaser to his Instagram, captioning the image: “HAPPY mother! DAY #firstlook #mothermovie executed by the great @jamesjeanart with inspiration from @jessicaharrison.co.uk #jenniferlawrence #javierbardem #michellepfeiffer #edharris@paramountpics #protozoa #kristenwiig #domhallgleeson”.

The poster features Lawrence herself, painted in an almost porcelain manner, holding her own heart in outstretched hands while blood trickles down her dress. Check it out below.

As Aronofsky notes, the image is inspired by Jessica Harrison – an artist who specialises in porcelain figures with a gruesome or unexpected visual twist.

‘Mother!’ is set for an October release, and sees Aronofsky returning to the psychological thriller realm of his previous hit film Black Swan. Lawrence stars alongside Javier Bardem, with the pair playing a couple whose relationship is “tested” by uninvited guests and haunting activity within their home. Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Ed Harris and Kristen Wiig are also all set to star.

Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in 2016’s Passengers, alongside co-star Chris Pratt, and X-Men: Apocalypse. She later claimed that she would prefer to join the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise over a return to X-Men, stating, “I won’t be Mystique in the X-Men movies, but I would love to be Mystique in Guardians Of The Galaxy. I wonder if I could do that.”

‘Mother!’ is released October 13 via Paramount Pictures.